Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $357,031.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,328 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,238 in the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

