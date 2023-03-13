Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

