Robert W. Baird Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $21.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in European Wax Center by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.