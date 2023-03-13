Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $636.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

