Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.
Allbirds Trading Down 47.0 %
NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $186.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.90.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
