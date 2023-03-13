Loop Capital Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $520.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.89.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

