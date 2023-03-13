William Blair Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

