Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $86.77 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $86,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $172,679.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $172,679.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

