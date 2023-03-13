Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.43% of Quanta Services worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

