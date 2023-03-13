Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.67% of KT worth $95,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KT. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Trading Down 1.6 %

KT Company Profile

KT stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Stories

