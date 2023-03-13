TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $92,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $717.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

