Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $97,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $341,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 541,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 143,995 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $246,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

