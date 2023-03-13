Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,126,974 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,974 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.47% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $89,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,096 shares of company stock worth $21,868,192. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

