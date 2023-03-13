Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 62,877 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $83,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

