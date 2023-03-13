Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,108,146 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,562,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.35% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $91,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 619,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 16.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

