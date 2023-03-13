Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.63% of Pinterest worth $98,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.17 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,267 shares of company stock valued at $16,646,217 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

