Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $99.24 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $99,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.08.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $210.22 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,327 shares of company stock worth $19,289,007. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

