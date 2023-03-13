Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.22 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015,526 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.39% of Raymond James worth $83,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 5.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

