Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 593,857 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,857 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $79,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

PLNT stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

