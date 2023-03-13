Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484,966 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $76,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $13,676,824. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $695.76 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $657.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.