Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,714,102 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,714,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.49% of Avidity Biosciences worth $84,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

