Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,796,567 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.71% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $81,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

