Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.82% of Life Storage worth $77,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

