Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 179,834 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,430,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,834 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.06% of Gold Fields worth $76,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.5 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

