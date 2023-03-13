Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

