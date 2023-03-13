Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.1 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.