Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Price Performance

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

