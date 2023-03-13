Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $20,068,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CNX Resources by 110.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 856,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

