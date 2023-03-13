Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 74.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

