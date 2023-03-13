Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPAC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

