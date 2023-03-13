Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $119.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.