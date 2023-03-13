Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 103,428 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,428 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 15.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 56.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

