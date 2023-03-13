Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $421,036.62 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

