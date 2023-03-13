Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $421,036.62 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
