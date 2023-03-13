Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.06 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

