StockNews.com Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.