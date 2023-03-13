StockNews.com Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.89.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

