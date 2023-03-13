Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 782.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 406,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock opened at $157.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.