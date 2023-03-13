Wells Fargo & Company Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41, a PEG ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

