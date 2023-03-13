Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Crescera Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREC opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.