Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $216.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

