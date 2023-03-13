Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 51,578 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.