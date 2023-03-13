Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

