Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.