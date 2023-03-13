Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
Republic Services Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.