Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.