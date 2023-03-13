Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $3,102,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $300.16 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

