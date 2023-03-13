Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED opened at $54.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

