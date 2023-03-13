Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

