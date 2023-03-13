Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.46 and its 200-day moving average is $441.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.