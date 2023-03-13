Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,779 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $248.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

