Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

