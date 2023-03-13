Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 812.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 23.9% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVFAU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

